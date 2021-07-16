Sussex travel: Your evening update for Friday, July 16

Traffic news

Traffic is queuing on the A27 eastbound towards the Southerham roundabout from Ashcombe roundabout.

There are delays both ways on the A271 at Herstmonceux due to roadworks.

There is queuing traffic on the A21 southbound towards the Flimwell crossroads.

Delays on the A27 eastbound towards Arundel and Littlehampton due to an earlier incident.

On the A27 Chichester bypass there is queuing traffic both ways between the Portfield and Stockbridge roundabouts.

In East Wittering, Church Road is blocked both ways due to an accident around Mill Gardens.

In Washington on the A283, The Pike is partly blocked due to an accident involving a car and a motorbike on the Washington Roundabout at the A24 London Road.

Little London Road at Heathfield is closed between 8pm and 4am from the junction with the A265 to Pages Hill for drainage work.