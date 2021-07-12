Sussex traffic update: Monday, July 12

In Chichester, New Road remains closed due to the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The closure is in place both ways between Pook Lane and Fordwater Road. Traffic appears to be unaffected.

On the Bognor Roundabout, traffic is reportedly slow and queuing towards Drayton.

Traffic stock image

In Littlehampton Pier Road is closed between New Road and South Terrace.

Traffic is slow and queuing in Polegate with motorists facing delays between the Cop Hall Roundabout and the A2270.