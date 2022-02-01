Sussex traffic update February 1: Delays on A27 and more

In Chichester there are delays of three minutes on the Whyke roundabout eastbound between A27 Chichester By-Pass the Bognor Bridge Roundabout.

In Brighton there is a traffic congestion on the A259 Kings Road around the i360 and the Pier.

Near Bexhill, there are emergency roadworks taking place on the A259 westbound between the junctions with the A269 Bexhill West and the A27.

Traffic stock

Motorists are advised to expect disruption until February 8.