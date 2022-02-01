Sussex traffic update February 1: Delays on A27 and more
Here's the latest from across the roads of Sussex this evening (Tuesday, February 1).
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 6:05 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 6:07 pm
In Chichester there are delays of three minutes on the Whyke roundabout eastbound between A27 Chichester By-Pass the Bognor Bridge Roundabout.
In Brighton there is a traffic congestion on the A259 Kings Road around the i360 and the Pier.
Near Bexhill, there are emergency roadworks taking place on the A259 westbound between the junctions with the A269 Bexhill West and the A27.
Motorists are advised to expect disruption until February 8.
In Staplecross near Battle, the b2244 is partially blocks at Cripps Corner due to a collision between two vehicles.