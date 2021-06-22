Sussex evening traffic report: Police close A29 after crash and stalled vehicle causing heavy delays on A264

Arun Police said officers are currently dealing with a collision on the A29 near Shripney Road.

A spokesperson said: "The road is currently blocked with recovery vehicles en-route. Expect delays and where possible please find alternative routes.

"We will update when the road reopens."

Police

A crash has also blocked Ditchling Road in Haywards Heath. Traffic remains slow in the area.

The A264 at Bewbush Manor roundabout in Crawley is partially blocked due to a stalled vehicle. Heavy traffic has been reported in the area.

Elsewhere in West Sussex, there are delays in the construction area on A273 Clayton Hill both ways around Underhill Lane. There are temporary traffic lights in place around ongoing electrical works.

Slow traffic has been reported on A24 Broadwater Street West southbound at A27 Upper Brighton Road (Grove Lodge Roundabout).

Delays are said to be increasing on Upper Brighton Road westbound between A27 Upper Brighton Road (Lyons Farm Traffic Lights) and A27 Warren Road (Offington Corner). Average speed ten mph.

In East Sussex, an accident has been reported outside Hastings.

According to traffic reports, two cars were involved in the crash on Springfield Road at Silverhill.

Elsewhere, delays are said to be increasing on A259 Kingsway westbound between Atlingworth Street and Albany Villas. The average speed is ten mph.

Slow traffic has also been reported on A259 Bexhill Road eastbound, in the construction area. Temporary traffic lights are in place for water main works.