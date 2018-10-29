‘Stubborn swan’ blocking railway line between Hove and Worthing

Southern Rail has said all lines between Hove and Worthing are blocked because of a ‘stubborn swan’.

In a statement on Twitter this afternoon (October 29), Southern Rail said: “️Due to a very stubborn swan on the line between Hove and Worthing, all lines are currently blocked.

“Tickets are currently being accepted on the 700 bus route between Brighton and Littlehampton.”

Southern said ‘efforts are being made to get it to vacate the area’ and that Network Rail response staff are on their way to assist.

Disruption is expected until 1.30pm.