‘Step forward’ for school crossing point plans

Plans to implement a pedestrian crossing point near Steyning Grammar School have taken a ‘step forward’, according to county councillor David Barling.

On Tuesday, concerned parents met with officers from West Sussex Highways, chair of governors at Steyning Grammar Sue Gearing, school representatives and Mr Barling to discuss the potential for safer crossing points in the town.

The meeting was set up after a 12-year-old boy was involved in a collision when walking home from the school in February.

Finn Petty was walking across Church Street, in Steyning, on February 1 when a car was driven over his foot causing bruising.

After the incident, his mother Sarah called for pedestrian crossing points to help protect school children.

She was present at the meeting on Tuesday.

After Tuesday’s meeting, Mr Barling said: “This is a big issue which needs to be resolved more comprehensively.

“Sue Gearing will take the lead in getting a quote from the independent highway consultant and will then apply by consulting with the school or the parish council for a community highway scheme to deliver this. It is a big piece of work but this a step forward. We are in the process of arranging a further meeting with the parish council to look at how we can take this forward.”

A petition calling for the crossing received 460 signatures.