Stagecoach announces festive bus times for Worthing and Brighton

A bus company said it will operate a Sunday service on Christmas Eve and Boxing Day this year, with night buses on New Year’s Eve.

Revealing its timetable for Worthing and Brighton over Christmas and New Year, Stagecoach said it is ‘making it easier for people to get around over the festive season... with Christmas Day being the only day where buses are not operated’.

It added: “We are pleased to announce that buses will be operating on New Year’s Day as we recognise that people still wish to get out and visit friends and family, and get to work.”

On Sunday, December 24, a normal Sunday bus service will run, with last buses by 9pm on the 700 Coastliner route.

No services will run on Christmas Day.

Then on Tuesday, December 26, Stagecoach is to run a Sunday service for Boxing Day shoppers and staff.

Saturday services are set to run between Wednesday, December 27 and Saturday, December 30 on most routes, although the N700 night bus between Brighton and Worthing will not run.

On New Year’s Eve, which falls on a Sunday, Stagecoach will run its usual Sunday service with ‘minor evening enhancements on route 700’, and a Saturday service will run on the N700 night bus.

A Sunday service will run on New Year’s Day, with normal service resuming on Tuesday, January 2.

For more information about Christmas and New Year bus times, visit: stagecoachbus.com