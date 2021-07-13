Shoreham station refurbishment works complete

Major repair and refurbishment works have been completed at Shoreham railway station. Picture: Network Rail

Shoreham-by-Sea railway station was one of the earliest stations to open in the south of England, coming into operation in 1840.

Network Rail said a trial of using hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) fuel while upgrading the station helped reduce the amount of carbon produced at the site by 37 per cent. Hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) is an advanced renewable fuel made from pre-existing bio-waste products such as used cooking oil, waste plant and organic matter.

While it currently costs more than red diesel, it reduces net carbon dioxide greenhouse gas emissions by as much as 90 per cent.

The works included the replacement of roof sheets on both platforms to keep passengers dry; replacement of gutters and downpipes which will reduce the risk of flooding; timber valance board replacement to protect the canopy roof; replacement of fascia boards which stop water from penetrating the roof and prep and painting of canopy metalwork and timberwork to protect the structure.

Shaun King, Sussex route director for Network Rail, said: “This upgrade has made a big difference to Shoreham-by-Sea station by improving the experience for passengers. These improvements are a vital aspect of our work to provide a safe, reliable and efficient railway.

“Shoreham-by-Sea was also the first project in Sussex to use recycled cooking oil instead of diesel fuel, allowing engineers to reduce the amount of carbon produced at the site by 37 per cent. These actions help Network Rail work towards its goal of Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050.”

Chris Fowler, Southern’s customer services director, said: “On behalf of our customers, we welcome Network Rail’s investment to restore and protect the fabric of the station buildings at Shoreham-by-Sea, and thank them for the care taken to minimise disruption and use low-carbon energy.