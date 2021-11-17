Rail delays in West Sussex as train line blocked

Southern Rail said the line between Littlehampton and Ford is blocked.

This will cause disruption to services that run between Littlehampton and Portsmouth & Southsea Littlehampton and Bognor Regis.

"There's a fault with the signalling system between Littlehampton and Ford," a Southern spokesperson said.

"To help keep you on the move, you can use your ticket on Stagecoach 700 buses."

Updates to follow as and when we get them.