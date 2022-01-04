Southern Rail reported a fault with the signalling system just after 12.20pm.

Lines have since reopened between Worthing / Littlehampton and Brighton but trains running between these stations may still be cancelled or delayed by up to ten minutes.

This is expected until 4pm, Southern said.

A spokesperson added: "Trains can now run as normal, however there may be some ongoing delays whilst we get services affected by this disruption back to their advertised times."

The fault, which has now been fixed, was confirmed as a 'Track Circuit Failure'.

"This means the signalling system is unable to automatically verify if the next section of track past the affected signal is clear," read a statement on the Southern website.

"The rail network is designed so that if a signal stops working, trains will stop before they reach it.

Trains came to a standstill between Worthing and Brighton due to signalling problems at Shoreham-by-Sea

"Whilst this issue is ongoing, train crew will stop at the affected signal and contact the signalling centre to confirm their location.