Potholes filled in on A283 close to Shoreham Flyover

A number of potholes along the A283 close to the Shoreham Flyover have been filled in following pressure from West Sussex County councillor David Barling.

The potholes were filled in by a team from West Sussex Highways on Monday (April 16).

Filled-in potholes along the A283 close to the Shoreham Flyover. Pic Steve Robards

A West Sussex County Council spokesman confirmed the works had been completed on Thursday (April 19).

Mr Barling, who is a West Sussex County Council member for Bramber Castle division, said: “These potholes fall out of my division but following a number of complaints from residents, I brought up the issue with the county council.

“These works took place because of pressure from me because they were below the level required for urgent work.

“Lots of people had asked me to see if I could get something done so it was nice to see them filled in on Monday night.”