Police escort of ‘abnormal load’ to cause delays this weekend

Motorists have been advised to expect delays this weekend as Sussex Police escort a 78-metre electricity transformer from Shoreham to Henfield.

The ‘abnormal load’, which is also 4.6 metres wide and weighs about 331 tonnes, will be transported on Sunday (February 25), according to police.

The load will depart Shoreham Port at around 5.30am and is expected to arrive at Wineham Lane, Henfield, West Sussex, by about 1pm.

Sergeant Dan Pitcher, of the East Sussex Roads Policing Unit, said: “This is a substantial load and to ensure the safety of all motorists, we will enforce rolling road closures and periodic full road closures on the route throughout the day.

“This will of course cause some delays, and we’d like to thank all road users in advance for their patience and understanding.”

The operation will be carried out by Sussex Police’s Roads Policing Unit in conjunction with Highways England and Brighton and Hove City Council.

The route will be as follows:

After departing Shoreham Port at 5.30am, the police escort will turn left onto the A259 where it will travel for 1.2km before turning right onto A293 Church Road and then Trafalgar Road for approximately 1km.

It will then turn right onto A270 where it will travel for 700 metres before turning left onto A293 up to Hangleton Interchange.

The police escort will travel along the A27 for 3.4km before joining the A23 northbound. After travelling 15km, the police escort will turn onto the A272 for approximately 2.2km.

After that it will turn left onto Wineham Lane, Henfield where it will travel 400m before turning left onto the access road for the National Grid, BN5 9AZ.