Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision involving a parked car in Worthing.

Sussex Police said that at 4.10pm on Saturday, January 6, a car collided with a parked and unoccupied car in Clifton Road, Worthing.

The car failed to stop at the scene and has not yet been traced, police said.

Witnesses can contact Sussex Police online at https://www.sussex.police.uk/rtcappealresponse or call 101, quoting serial 752 of 06/01.