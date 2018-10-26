Plane crashes at Shoreham Airport

A plane has crashed at Shoreham Airport this morning.

A spokesman for Shoreham Airport said: “At 11.04am this morning a four seater aircraft departing runway 2 developed a problem and entered rough ground. The airport and local emergency services attended the scene and the passengers alighted the aircraft. The aerodrome has since reopened.”

The ambulance service and firefighters also went to the scene.

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "We were called to an incident involving a light aircraft at 11.04am.

"Two engines and specialist appliances were sent to the scene. On arrival, it was established that all persons had been released from the aircraft and no further appliances were required.

"After inspecting the scene, the incident was handed over to Shoreham Airport. We left at 11.37am.”

