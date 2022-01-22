Pedestrian left with ‘life-threatening’ unjuries following Hove collision

A pedestrian suffered ‘life-threatening’ injuries following a collision with a car in Hove this morning (Saturday, January 22).

By Richard Gladstone
Saturday, 22nd January 2022, 3:56 pm

Police said the incident happened just after 11.25am.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Police responded to a collision between a vehicle and pedestrian in Chichester Close, Hove.

“The road remains closed while officers, ambulance and fire crews attend the scene.

Police accident.

“It’s not yet clear when the road will re-open. The pedestrian’s injuries are thought to be life-pthreatening.

“Anyone with information which could help officers with their investigation is asked to contact police on [email protected] or call 101 quoting Operation Hourglass.”

PedestrianHovePoliceSussex Police