Pedestrian in her 70s dies in crash on Old Shoreham Road, Southwick
A pedestrian has died after she was involved in a crash.
Police were called to Old Shoreham Road, Southwick, at around 9pm on Thursday (September 9) to reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian, a spokesman said. Officers attended with South East Coast Ambulance Service.
He added: “The pedestrian, a woman in her 70s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting Operation Redford.”
A West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said: “At 9.28pm last night (9 September, 2021) we were called to provide assistance to other emergency services at the scene of a road traffic collision on the A270 at Southwick.
“One crew from Shoreham attended and left the scene at 11.09pm.”