One A27 lane to be closed this week

One lane of the A27 will be closed for five nights from Monday (January 8) to allow for work to replace street lighting, according to Highways England.

The safety work to improve the lighting will take place between the Manor Road junction and the Shoreham Bypass.

The work gets underway on Monday.

There will be a lane closure in both directions between the Manor Road junction and the Shoreham Bypass between 8pm and 6am each night this week, Highways England said.

Work is scheduled to be complete by the end of March 2018.