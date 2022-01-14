The crash was reported near the roundabout at the junction of Shoreham High Street and the Norfolk Bridge

A283 Old Shoreham Road was partially blocked northbound, resulting in slow, queuing traffic.

Emergency services were pictured at the scene.

Emergency services pictured at the scene of the collision involving a bus in Shoreham.

Sussex Police confirmed offices were sent to the scene.

There were no reports of injuries, police said.

Elsewhere, delays were said to be increasing on A27 Upper Brighton Road westbound between A270 Upper Shoreham Road (Southwick / Holmbush turn off) and Grand Avenue.

Delays have also been reported on A27 Old Shoreham Road westbound at A2025 Grinstead Lane (Sompting roundabout), with the 'usual delays heading towards Worthing'.

Reportedly, there is also traffic congestion on A24 Broadwater Street West southbound at A27 Upper Brighton Road (Grove Lodge roundabout).