Police officers, paramedics and firefighters were called to the collision on Terringes Avenue at around 9am.

The crash involved a car and a motorbike.

Sussex Roads Police officer Tom Van Der Wee responded to the incident.

He wrote on Twitter: "On scene with South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb), Worthing Fire Station and Adur & Worthing Police at a car vs motorbike collision.

"Rider is injured but thankfully not too seriously."

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service confirmed that firefighters from Worthing attended.

A spokesperson added: “The fire crew assisted police officers in making the scene safe and left the incident at 9.50am.

“Paramedics from SECAmb were also in attendance.”

According to traffic sources, the road was blocked and a detour was in operation.

Slow traffic was reported between The Boulevard and Church Road.

The incident affected bus services in the area. Stagecoach South wrote on Twitter: "Due to serious RTA at the junction of Ringmer Road and Terringes Avenue, Service 10 cannot serve Ringmer Road and Castle Road."