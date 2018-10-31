More traffic disruption for Lancing seafront with over two weeks of temporary lights

Disruption for drivers between Worthing and Shoreham is set to continue over the next two months with more roadworks planned for the seafront.

According to West Sussex County Council’s website, there are plans to refurbish the pedestrian crossing on the A259 Brighton Road opposite Lancing Sailing Club.

The website said the work will see 24-hour, two-way signals between November 26 and December 12.

Ongoing gas works in Brighton Road have been causing significant delays to drivers this month and are not set to be completed until November 8.

