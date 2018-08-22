Liverpool FC travel warning for Brighton and Hove Albion fans

Liverpool FC has issued advice for fans travelling up to Anfield for the Brighton and Hove Albion match on Saturday (August 25) – as Euston station will be closed for engineering works.

The station will be closed between Saturday and Monday (August 27), impacting all services on the West Coast main line including trains serving Manchester, Liverpool, Stoke, Stafford, Crewe, Warrington and Blackpool.

Network Rail is replacing North Wembley junction, and will also close Euston station over the bank holiday weekend (August 25 to 27), and September 1 and 2.

A spokesperson for Liverpool FC said: “Fans travelling to Saturday’s game at Anfield should check their travel options in advance and allow plenty of time to travel to the stadium.

“Train passengers are advised to plan their journeys in advance at www.nationalrail.co.uk/westcoast and using information on their train operators’ websites.

“Supporters are also advised that trains will be busier than normal, with longer and diverted routes expected.”

The club said Virgin Trains will be operating an hourly service from Milton Keynes to Liverpool Lime Street calling at Rugby, Stafford and Crewe.

It said there will be no services back south after the game due to the 5.30pm kick-off. Hourly services to Milton Keynes resume again at 8.21am on Sunday (August 26).

For more information on the rail closures, click here.