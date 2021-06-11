Group of travellers leave Southwick Green
An encampment of vehicles has now left Southwick Green, a councillor has confirmed.
The convoy arrived yesterday (June 10) and the situation was assessed by Sussex Police in conjunction with West Sussex County Council and Adur District Council.
Sussex Police said officers engaged with the group and a Section 61 eviction notice was given, ordering them to leave the site by 3pm today (June 11).
Councillor Stephen Chipp confirmed that the vehicles left the site this afternoon.
In a video update on Twitter, he thanked councillor Emma Evans, as well as the police, for their efforts in dealing with the unlawful encampment.