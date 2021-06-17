Gatwick Airport announces second ‘Decade of Change’ goals – a sustainability policy looking ahead to 2030

The 2030 goals take account of local and national sustainability priorities and will enable Gatwick to play its part in national and international action to deliver on the Paris Agreement to limit climate change and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The new Decade of Change policy – the second of its kind produced by Gatwick - focuses on a renewed set of 10 goals set over the next 10 years, including:

Transition to Net Zero and further improve local air quality:

- Reduce the airport’s own direct emissions (Scope 1 and 2) by a further 25% by 2030 – so that emissions have reduced by 80% against a 1990 baseline - as part of a science-based goal of reaching net zero before 2040

- Work with airlines and fuel providers to implement the Sustainable Aviation decarbonisation roadmap and interim goals; and set a science-based target for Gatwick

- Working with transport partners to increase public transport and zero and ultra-low emission journeys to 60% by 2030

Local environment stewardship:

- Achieve zero waste by ensuring that all materials used in operations, commercial activity and construction are repurposed for beneficial use i.e. repaired, reused, recycled etc

- Reducing potable water consumption by 50% per passenger, compared to 2019 levels

- Continue a sector leading net gain approach to protecting and enhancing biodiversity and habitats on the airport, including zero use of pesticides by 2030

People and communities:

- Continue to be a partner and advocate by continuing to invest resources in partnerships and projects which benefit the local economy and local people

- Continue to contribute to local and regional workforce skills partnerships and initiatives

- Increase workforce diversity and ensure accessibility and opportunity for colleagues and passengers with disabilities

- Limit and where possible reduce the airport’s impact on local communities by working with partners and stakeholders to create the most noise efficient operation possible

Stewart Wingate, CEO, Gatwick Airport said: “We met or exceeded our first Decade of Change goals and as we enter the second decade our commitment to a sustainable Gatwick is stronger than ever. Our policy recognises the importance of taking an integrated approach to economic, societal and environmental issues and solutions.

“By combining a healthy economy, sensible use of financial resources, human and technological innovation, teamwork and partnerships, over the next ten years Gatwick will work towards becoming a net zero airport, conserving water and sustaining good jobs and strong, inclusive employment, to benefit the local community, the environment and the economy.”

Gatwick also reported today on the airport’s sustainability achievements over the past year, which has been heavily impacted by the effects of COVID-19 and a significant downturn in passenger volumes. Key achievements for 2020 that support the local community and environment, include:

- 95% of Gatwick flights being operated by the two cleanest categories of aircraft

- Reusing or recycling 67% of the 3,787 tonnes of materials collected across the airport’s operations and maintaining zero untreated waste to landfill for the fifth consecutive year

- Gatwick’s Biodiversity Benchmark accreditation was renewed for the 7th consecutive year

- Gatwick spent £48m with local and regional suppliers during 2020

- Gatwick Foundation Fund awarded 23 grants totalling £100,000 to community groups that help over 15,000 people; and the Gatwick Airport Community Trust awarded grants totalling £230,000 to 113 projects