Gas works in Steyning to last six weeks

Work to replace old metal gas mains got underway in Steyning on Tuesday (April 3) and will continue for approximately six weeks.

A spokesman for gas distribution company SGN wrote to nearby residents alerting them of the upgrade in Clays Hill, Steyning.

The £32,000 project involves the replacement of old metal gas mains with new plastic pipes to ensure SGN can provide a ‘safe and reliable’ gas supply to the town.

SGN’s contractor KTL is undertaking the work on their behalf.

A spokesman for SGN said: “So that we can minimise the impact of our essential work we have carefully consulted and planned our works in partnership with West Sussex County Council.

“We’ll be working in Clays Hill near its junction with Maudlin Lane for approximately six weeks. To keep everyone safe around our work area, we need to install temporary traffic lights in Clays Hill across its junctions with Maudlin Lane, Goring Road, Bostal Road and Bramber Road. During this time, we’ll need to replace the existing pedestrian crossing on Bramber Road with a temporary crossing

“We’ve planned to start this project during the school Easter holiday, when the roads are typically quieter, to minimise disruption to the local community. We will also have two teams of engineers working on this project to complete this essential work as quickly and efficiently as possible.

“We understand that people can get frustrated by roadworks. However, the new plastic pipe has a minimum lifespan of 80 years. This means that when the work is complete, Steyning residents will continue to enjoy the benefits of a safe and reliable gas supply for years to come.”