Extra boat tour tickets up for grabs

Shoreham Port is releasing extra tickets for its behind-the-scenes boat tours.

This is the fourth year of the boat tours and they have grown in popularity, so the places are likely to go quickly.

The number of days has increased from four to five, so the port expects to welcome up to 1,800 members of the community in the week from Monday, July 2, to Friday, July 6.

Katie MacAllister, marketing and communications manager, said: “We are very pleased to be able to release a second batch of tickets for our July boat tours. The event has been hugely popular so far and we hope people who were unable to get a ticket earlier in the year will now be able to join us.”

The free tours take place on board a large touring boat, called Rossann. The tour lasts for approximately 45 minutes and includes running commentary from a member of the team at Shoreham Port.

They are a great way to catch all of the action from the water and learn about the port’s rich history, as well as seeing how it operates today as a thriving commercial port.

The tours are suitable for all age groups. Most of the morning tours have been reserved for school groups, so bare this in mind when booking, as the commentary will be tailored for a younger audience.

The afternoon tours are pitched at a more adult audience, however children are still welcome to attend, as long as they are accompanied by an adult.

Additional free tickets will be released today at 10am. Visitors will be offered a free ice cream and hot drink on arrival. Visit www.shoreham-port.co.uk/Boat-Tours to find out more.