Disruption to London-bound rail services this weekend

Engineering works mean fewer services will run to London Victoria on Saturday (November 17) with no services running to the busy station on Sunday (November 18).

This comes as Sussex commuters have faced two months of disruption to weekend services to the capital during the Brighton Mainline works, which continue next weekend (November 24 and 25) and in the New Year.

As for this weekend, Southern Rail said: “Due to engineering works taking place, there will be a reduced service operating to/from London Victoria on Saturday November 17.

“On Sunday 18, there will be no services running to/from London Victoria.”

There will be replacement bus services running between London Victoria and London Bridge, and London Victoria and Clapham Junction throughout the weekend.

To plan your journey in advance, visit: nationalrail.co.uk