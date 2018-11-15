Cyclist's lucky escape after A259 car collision

A collision between a car and a cyclist is blocking the A259 in Climping.

Crookthorn Lane is partially blocked and queueing traffic due to the accident, which happened at the Church Lane roundabout.

There is congestion to the Wick roundabout for westbound traffic, with eastbound traffic queueing back to The Oystercatcher restaurant.

Police are at the scene dealing with the incident.

A police spokesman said: "At 4pm on Thursday (15 November) a car and a 40-year-old man riding a cycle collided at the Church Lane roundabout in Climping. The man was treated at the scene for a minor injury and then went home."

Road sensors suggest traffic is able to pass the scene of the collision.