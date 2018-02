A cyclist was taken to Worthing Hsopital after colliding with a lorry on Wednesday morning (February 14), police said.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Just before 7.50am on Wednesday (14 February) a lorry and a man riding a pedal cycle collided on the A283 at Bramber.”

The man is reported to have sustained a shoulder injury and was taken to Worthing Hospital for treatment, according to police.