COUNTY NEWS: Capsized concrete truck recovery reopens A27

The A27 has been reopened after a capsized concrete truck was recovered.

The Mercedes-Benz vehicle, configured as a concrete pump, crashed at around 6.40am today, while travelling east between Chichester and Arundel, damaging the crash barrier and causing heavy rush hour delays.

Both east and westbound carriageways between Fontwell and Tangmere were shut from 2pm while recovery work began, with the vehicle on its side after it overturned onto the central reservation.

The westbound lane reopened at around 4.30pm, followed by the eastbound carriageway at just before 6.30pm. Police said the driver and a passenger sustained minor injuries and no other vehicle is believed to have been involved.

