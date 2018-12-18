Car crosses central reservation and ‘hits road sign’ in Worthing

A road in Worthing has been partially blocked due to a one vehicle road traffic collision.

Sussex Police and the West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to North Street, Worthing, at 8.18am on Tuesday (December 18).

A police spokesman said a car which had come off the roundabout heading towards Waitrose had ‘gone over the central reservation and hit a road sign’.

Police said the driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

Firefighters were called to the scene to make the scene safe after fuel had leaked from the vehicle, according to a spokesman.

At 8.45am, a spokesman for the fire service said crews had made the road safe and were about to leave the scene.

The car has ended up on the wrong side of the carriageway

One lane of the carriageway remains closed as police await recovery.

