Bus company offering free transport for educational trips in 2018

A Steyning-based bus company has offered schools and extra-curricular groups the chance to win free transport for educational trips in 2018.

The independently-run Southern Transit – based at the old Shoreham cement works site, in Upper Beeding, Steyning – has invited parents, teachers and residents to nominate schools and extra-curricular groups who could benefit from free travel as part of its Splendid Trips campaign.

Every other month, Southern Transit will review the nominations received before one lucky organisation is rewarded free return travel to a destination of their choice aboard a new 72-seater Enviro400 City vehicle.

Neil Bird, owner of Southern Transit, said: “Here at Southern Transit we are passionate about making sure every journey is a memorable and splendid trip. In today’s world, we’re all in a hurry to get from A to B, but we think you should be able to savour the journey as much as the destination.

“It is heart-breaking to think of the budget cuts our county’s schools are facing, and the effect it can potentially have on our children’s education. I remember my school outings as a child being the highlight of the academic year and it would be a terrible shame if today’s youngsters were unable to benefit from the same learning experiences outside of the classroom because the school’s purse-strings simply don’t allow it.

“Whilst I appreciate we cannot help every organisation, I hope that parents, teachers, and Sussex residents alike can see the benefits of our new ‘Splendid Trips’ campaign and I look forward to receiving the nominations.”

There will be four trips up for grabs this year in May, July, October and December – a prize collectively worth more than £3,000.

In addition to the free travel, Southern Transit will also organise a unique surprise guest – relevant to the respective trip – to give a special talk to the youngsters.

For example, children on their way to the Natural History Museum could be treated to a special talk from a palaeontologist on the way there.

Anyone can nominate a school or extra-curricular group – including Scouts, Brownies, youth and sports clubs – as long as the organisation is based in Sussex. The planned trip must also take place within one day and the location must be within the South East of England.

Nominations for the first ‘Trip & Treat’ should be emailed to southerntransit@pmwcom.co.uk or posted to Southern Transit’s Splendid Trips, c/o PMW Communications, Stane Court, Stane Street, Billingshurst, West Sussex. RH14 9HP.

Every nomination should include the school or organisation’s name, contact details, planned trip destination and potential dates, along with the nominee’s contact details.

The closing date for the first round of nominations is midnight on Sunday, April 22, 2018.