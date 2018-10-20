Bus and car collide on A259 in Saltdean

A bus and a car collided on the A259 in Saltdean.

According to traffic reports, the incident happened on Marine Drive in Saltdean at the junction with Newlands Road, near The Queen Vic pub, earlier this afternoon and was causing delays in both directions.

A police spokesman said officers were at the scene to 'help facilitate the exchange of drivers' details', but that traffic was flowing well.

No-one was thought to be seriously injured in the collision, the spokesman said.

