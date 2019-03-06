Brighton-bound line re-opens after train fault between Littlehampton and Worthing

A fault on a train blocked the line between Littlehampton and Worthing this morning, according to Southern Rail.

A post on Southern's Twitter page read: "The Brighton-bound line is blocked between Littlehampton and Worthing due to a fault on a train.

Southern

"Services to and from these stations may be cancelled or delayed by up to 15 mins."

Southern has confirmed all lines have re-opened and 'trains are beginning to return to normal', but warned they may still be cancelled or delayed 'whilst the service recovers'.

On its website, it added: "The fault in question has been confirmed as a dragging brake issue [on the train].

"Southern and Great Western Railway teams are working hard to get services back to the booked timetable.

"Disruption is expected until 9:30am."

See also: Concern for 'distressed' woman seen barefoot in woodland near Lancing

Chaos continues on A27 as traffic lights fail between Worthing and Shoreham

Driver 'flees scene' of four-vehicle collision in Durrington