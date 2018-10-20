Boat wreck recovered from Littlehampton Harbour

The wreck of a boat which near Littlehampton Harbour yesterday has been recovered.

The emergency rescue operation began at around 8.15am yesterday, and six people were rescued with help from civilians.

The RNLI during the rescue operation

The Littlehampton Harbour Board said the boat wreck was due to be recovered yesterday.

And at around midnight, they issued the following statement: "Following a 9 hour recovery operation alongside a 20m multicat workboat from Southampton and a team of divers from Shoreham, the wreck has been successfully recovered to the harbour.

"The wreck is currently located adjacent to the public slipway where it will remain until it can be lifted out by crane. A boom has been deployed around the vessel as a precaution against any leaks from the vessel's fuel tank.

"The harbour is now open to all vessels. Please take care when using or navigating close to the public slipway.

Littlehampton Harbour boat wreck

"We thank you all for your cooperation!"