‘Absolute pandemonium’: chaos as drivers stuck in car park for TWO HOURS
Drivers faced ‘absolute pandemonium’ in a Shoreham car park when they were trapped for upwards of two hours.
People at the Holmbush Shopping Centre queued for two and a half hours to exit the car park, one driver stuck in the chaos said.
Anne Spencer, who works for a logistics company, said there were scenes of ‘absolute pandemonium’ as drivers tried to leave the area.
The queues were down to a lorry which was dropping off equipment for works, she added.
Anne said: “It was really frustrating. It was a bit of a nightmare.”
She added that the cars were stuck in gridlock as drivers battled to make their escape from the parking area.
Anne said: “We could not believe it. It was absolute pandemonium.”
The county council and Tesco have been approached for comment.
An M&S spokesman said: “We are very sorry for the inconvenience caused to our customers who were stuck in traffic whilst trying to leave the Holmbush Centre this afternoon. We have been working with the centre management, which operates the car park, to help manage the congestion this afternoon and we are seeking assurances that this kind of disruption does not happen again.”