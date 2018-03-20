A27 vehicle fire causes rush hour delays

A vehicle fire on the A27 is causing rush hour delays.

Sussex Roads Police tweeted to say that the fire happened earlier on the eastbound carriageway of the A27, at the Hangleton bypass near Portslade, closing lane one of two.

It is having a knock-on effect on traffic in this direction, with tailbacks all the way to the Shoreham bypass and average driving speeds of 5mph.

Emergency services and recovery vehicles are at the scene.

A police spokesman said: “Please be patient as we are working to clear the scene. No one was injured thankfully.”