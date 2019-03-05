Created with Sketch.

A27 blocked near Hammerpot due to collision

The A27 is blocked near Hammerpot due to a collision.

One lane in the westbound carriageway is blocked with queueing traffic due to an accident near the Woodman Arms pub.

The A27 is blocked due to an accident, and police are at the scene

The A27 is blocked due to an accident, and police are at the scene

Police are at the scene, traffic reports said.

It is affecting traffic heading towards Arundel.