A27 and A23 disruption possible during roadworks

• One lane will be closed on the A23 southbound near between the M23 and the junction with the A272 for emergency barrier repairs from 8pm on January 5 to 5am on January 6.

• One lane will be closed on the A27 westbound between the junctions with the A2025 in Lancing and the A24 South in Worthing for roadworks between 8pm-6am from January 5-8.

Roadworks are taking place on the A27 westbound between the junctions with the A2025 in Lancing and the A24 South in Worthing. Photo: Google Maps

• One lane will be closed on the A27 westbound between the A259 Chichester West and the junction with the A259 Havant for roadworks between 8pm-6am from January 5-7.

• One lane will be closed on the A27 westbound exit slip to the A259 for roadworks between 8pm-6am from January 5-7.

• One lane will be closed on the A27 westbound exit slip to the A3023 for roadworks between 8pm-6am from January 5-7.

• One lane will be closed on the A27 westbound between the A259 and the junction with the A3023 for roadworks between 8pm-6am from January 5-7.

• One lane will be closed on the A27 westbound between the A3023 and the junction with the A3(M) for roadworks between 8pm-6am from January 5-7.