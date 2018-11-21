Traffic: Wednesday Sussex round-up

Here's what you need to know if you're driving in Sussex this morning...

Lewes

A two-vehicle collision is being reported with queuing traffic for two miles outside Lewes this morning.

According to a travel source, one lane is closed following the collision on the A27 westbound from the A26 (Southerham Roundabout) to A275 Brighton Road (Ashcombe Roundabout)

Worthing

Slow traffic along the A27 but especially towards North Lancing

Traffic is also queuing along the A24 between Findon and Washington

Chichester

Queuing traffic on Bognor Road up to the the bypass

Both lanes on the bypass up to towards West Hampnett traffic is slow

Eastbourne

Queuing traffic from Foulride Green to Polegate

Slow traffic along the Polegate bypass

Hastings

Slow traffic from the A2090 from Hollington to Baldslow

Trainlines are closed between Barnham and Horsham due to ice on the line.

Have we missed anything? Let us know on 01243 534 156