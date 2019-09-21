Created with Sketch.

Worthing road blocked due to cyclist and car collision

A Worthing road is blocked due to a collision involving a cyclist and a car, according to traffic reports.

Mardale Road in Salvington is blocked due to the accident, which happened at the junction with Stone Lane.

Traffic is coping well despite the accident.