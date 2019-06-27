Upcoming road closures in Worthing, Shoreham, Littlehampton and beyond

These are the road closures which are planned to take place across Worthing, Shoreham, Littlehampton and the rest of West Sussex between July 4 and 18.

This information is provided by West Sussex County Council in partnership with Balfour Beatty Living Places. Please note that dates may be subject to change due to weather conditions and any unforeseen circumstances. For further information visit: www.westsussex.gov.uk/travelinfo or follow @WSHighways on Twitter.

Planned road closures across West Sussex

Park Place, Arundel: SSE electrical substation replacement. Road Closure. Scottish& Southern Electricity Networks – July 15 to July 22

Chichester Road, Bersted: Cherry picker to setup on main road to access telecoms antenna for testing / maintenance works. Road Closure. Vodafone – July 7 to July 7

Jeremys Lane, Bolney: New electrical connection. Road Closure. UK Power Networks South Eastern – July 15 to July 19

Broadbridge Heath Bypass, Broadbridge Heath: Road layout improvement works. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – May 7 to November 30

Billingshurst Road, Broadbridge Heath: Road layout improvement works. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – May 7 to November 30

College Lane, Chichester: Replace gas main. Road Closure. SGN – May 28 to July 22

Oak Avenue, Chichester: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 5 to July 5

Palmers Field Avenue, Chichester: Install new foul water connection for new development. Road Closure. Blanchard Wells Ltd (2) – June 24 to July 12

London Road, Coldwaltham: Works at Level Crossing. Overnight Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – July 8 to July 12

Blackhouse Road, Colgate: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 9 to July 9

Winfield Way, Crawley: Refurbishment of Traffic Signals and replacement of rising bollard. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 1 to July 26

A285 Duncton Church Road To Duncton Common, Duncton: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 15 to July 15

Sandhawes Hill, East Grinstead: Provision of fibre and tree surgery. Road Closure. BT – July 15 to July 26

Park Street Northbound, Horsham: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 12 to July 12

Wimblehurst Road, Horsham: Carriageway Patching (between Richmond Road and North Parade). Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 15 to July 16

Bishopstone Lane, Hurstpierpoint and Sayers Common: Prevent access onto the A2300 whilst survey works are undertaken. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 8 to July 19

Malthouse Lane, Hurstpierpoint and Sayers Common: Excavate for new BT Openreach pole(s) to facilitate overhead spine cabling works. Road Closure. BT – July 8 to July 11

Plaistow Road, Kirdford: Excavate and install ducting for installation of 33kV circuit cable system. Road Closure. Scottish& Southern Electricity Networks – July 18 to July 26

Scratching Lane, Kirdford: Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages and lay duct. Road Closure. BT – July 15 to July 19

Staples Hill, Kirdford: Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages and lay duct. Road Closure. BT – July 15 to July 19

South Street, Lancing: Level crossing maintenance. Overnight Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – July 5 to July 5

A286 Oldwick Meadows To Sheepwash Lane, Lavant: Repair manhole frame and cover. Road Closure. Southern Water – July 17 to July 17

Old Broyle Road, Lavant: Replace High Friction Surfacing after carriageway resurfacing (Brandy Hole Lane to Pine Grove). Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 8 to July 9

Hollycombe Lane, Linch: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 4 to July 4

Copyhold Lane, Lindfield Rural: Lay new gas service. Road Closure. SGN – July 15 to July 19

Lamberts Lane, Midhurst: Interim to permanent reinstatement. Road Closure. Scottish& Southern Electricity Networks – July 6 to July 6

Green Lane, North Horsham: Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 12 to July 12

Langhurst Wood Road, North Horsham: Installation of new Low Voltage electricity cables. Road Closure. UK Power Networks South Eastern – July 1 to July 10

Old Holbrook, North Horsham: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 15 to July 15

Tylden Way, North Horsham: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 12 to July 12

Slade Lane, Rogate: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 8 to July 8

Charlwood Road, Rusper: Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 4 to July 5

Prestwood Lane, Rusper: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 15 to July 15

Wimland Road, Rusper: Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 12 to July 12

Park Lane, Selsey: New service connection. Road Closure. Portsmouth Water – July 8 to July 12

Bar Lane, Shipley: Carriageway Resurfacing. Overnight Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 8 to August 7

Buck Barn Service Road, Shipley: Carriageway Resurfacing. Overnight Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 8 to August 7

Coolham Road, Shipley: Carriageway Resurfacing (on approach to A24). Overnight Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 8 to August 7

Pollards Hill Southbound, Shipley: Carriageway Resurfacing (between Pollards Hill Roundabout to Buckbarn Crossroads). Overnight Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 8 to August 7

Worthing Road Southbound, Shipley: Carriageway Resurfacing (between Bar Lane and A272). Overnight Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 8 to August 7

Ham Road, Shoreham-By-Sea: Repair leak on sluice value. Road Closure. Southern Water – July 16 to July 18

Queens Place, Shoreham-By-Sea: Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 16 to July 18