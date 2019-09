The A27 is partially blocked near Portslade due to a stalled car.

According to traffic reports, one lane blocked and there is queueing traffic for three miles due to a stalled car on the A27 Eastbound at the Portslade and West Hove turn off.

Travel news

There is congestion to the A270 Holmbush Interchange, back through the Southwick Tunnel and to the A293 from West Hove.