A three-car collision is causing delays on an A-road near Steyning.

The A283 - Washington Road, which connects Washington and Steyning - is partially blocked due to the accident, which happened this evening.

A three-car collision has happened this evening

As a result, both lanes are blocked, with traffic taking turns to pass the collision.

There is congestion to Steyning for westbound traffic, and eastbound traffic is back to the Washington Roundabout.

Police are at the scene, according to traffic reports.