These roads in Worthing, Shoreham, Littlehampton and beyond are set to be closed in the next two weeks

These are the road closures which are planned to take place across Worthing, Shoreham, Littlehampton and the rest of West Sussex between March 5 and 19.

This information is provided by West Sussex County Council in partnership with Balfour Beatty Living Places. Please note that dates may be subject to change due to weather conditions and any unforeseen circumstances. For further information visit: www.westsussex.gov.uk/travelinfo or follow @WSHighways on Twitter.

Road closure sign

Hook Lane, Aldingbourne: Lay new reinforcement gas main. Road Closure. SGN – March 18 to April 22

East Street, Amberley: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 10 to March 10

Rocky Lane, Ansty And Staplefield: Repair damaged boundary fence. Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – March 16 to March 20

Dell Quay Road, Appledram: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 9 to March 9

Binsted Lane, Arundel: Lay new duct in verge. Road Closure. BT – March 17 to March 19

A24 Ashington Northbound Entry Slip, Ashington: Planned maintenance to street lighting. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 11 to March 12

A24 Ashington Northbound Exit Slip, Ashington: Planned maintenance to street lighting. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 11 to March 12

A24 Ashington Southbound Entry Slip, Ashington: Planned maintenance to street lighting. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 11 to March 12

A24 Ashington Southbound Exit Slip, Ashington: Planned maintenance to street lighting. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 11 to March 11

Peppers Lane, Ashurst: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 16 to March 16

Cansiron Lane, Ashurst Wood: Replace gas main, services and connections. Road Closure. SGN – February 18 to April 15

Paddockhurst Lane, Balcombe: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 5 to March 5

Meadow Way To Whiteways, Bersted: LV jointing works. Road Closure. Scottish& Southern Electricity Networks – March 9 to March 13

New Barn Lane, Bersted: New foul water connection for new development on land south of New Barn Lane. Road Closure. P J Brown Construction Ltd – January 27 to April 5

New Barn Lane, Bersted: Construct storm drain for development. Road Closure. P J Brown Construction Ltd – January 27 to April 5

High Street, Billingshurst: Carriageway, footway and bus stop improvements. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 17 to March 15

Manor Place, Bognor Regis: Erection of scaffolding around Royal Hotel development. Road Closure. King And Drury – August 19 to August 19

Foxhole Lane, Bolney: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 17 to March 17

Maudlin Lane, Bramber: Install new electricity cables. Road Closure. UK Power Networks South Eastern – January 13 to March 9

Broadbridge Heath Bypass, Broadbridge Heath: Developer works. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 20 to April 17

Billingshurst Road, Broadbridge Heath: Road layout improvement works. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – May 7 to April 30

Bury Road, Bury: Remove surface course and reinstated to the new alignment. Road Closure. Landbuild – March 16 to March 18

Waters Lane, Bury: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 6 to March 6

Church Lane, Climping: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 6 to March 6

Church Lane Roundabout, Climping: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 6 to March 6

London Road Northbound, Crawley: Installation of a new electricity supply. Road Closure. UK Power Networks South Eastern – March 9 to March 13

Broad Street, Cuckfield: Remedial works to carriageway resurface. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 12 to March 13

Ambersham Hollow Road, Easebourne: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 9 to March 9

Appledram Lane South, Fishbourne: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 9 to March 9

Appledram Lane South, Fishbourne: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 9 to March 9

Common Road, Funtington: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 13 to March 13

Keymer Road, Hassocks: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 19 to March 19

Gander Hill, Haywards Heath: Lay water main and associated services and connect to existing main. Road Closure. South East Water – January 6 to May 22

Mill Green Road, Haywards Heath: Lay water main and associated services and connect to existing main. Road Closure. South East Water – January 6 to May 22

Cinder Hill Lane, Horsted Keynes: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 13 to March 13

Monteswood Lane, Horsted Keynes: Essential and immediate repair to Low Voltage mains cable. Road Closure. UK Power Networks South Eastern – February 23 to March 14

Curvins Way, Lancing: Emergency overpumping to halt sewer flooding. Road Closure. Southern Water – February 17 to March 16

Lower Lodge Road, Linchmere: Lay new duct across carriageway. Road Closure. BT – March 16 to March 20

East Mascalls Road, Lindfield Rural: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 13 to March 13

Cootes Lane, Middleton-On-Sea: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 6 to March 6

Ashfield Road, Midhurst: Gas main connection. Road Closure. SGN – March 16 to April 13

Elmleigh, Midhurst: Replace gas main. Road Closure. SGN – February 17 to March 16

Muddleswood Road, Newtimber: Carraigeway Patching. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 13 to March 13

Pondtail Road, North Horsham: Installation of a new electricity supply for a customer. Road Closure. UK Power Networks South Eastern – March 2 to March 9

Pondtail Road, North Horsham: Brickwork repairs. Overnight Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – March 16 to March 20

Damersbridge Street, Petworth: Allow safe working on the CO-OP building on the corner with Golden Square. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 9 to April 3

Haslingbourne Lane, Petworth: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 17 to March 17

Broomers Hill Lane, Pulborough: RRV access and track maintenance. Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – March 17 to March 20

Terwick Common Lane, Rogate: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 9 to March 9

Lambs Green, Rusper: Install sewer pipeline between East Street and Rusper Road. Road Closure. Thames Water Utilities Ltd – February 10 to March 20

Rusper Road, Rusper: Install sewer pipeline. Road Closure. Thames Water Utilities Ltd – February 10 to March 20

Eastern Avenue, Shoreham-By-Sea: Allow stoneblower to work at level crossing. Overnight Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – March 7 to March 9

Eastern Avenue, Shoreham-By-Sea: Allow stoneblower to work at level crossing. Overnight Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – March 11 to March 13

Ham Road, Shoreham-By-Sea: Allow a crane to install precast stairs for works on Caxton House. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 5 to March 5

Ham Road, Shoreham-By-Sea: Crane in the road to erect steelwork to the roof level of building. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 19 to March 23

Mill Lane, Sidlesham: Water mains renewal works. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 11 to August 11

Horsham Road Roundabout, Slaugham: Surfacing works -new road alignment and tie in to existing. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 9 to March 13

Cooks Lane, Southbourne: Replacement gas main. Road Closure. SGN – February 10 to March 16

Common View, Stedham With Iping: Installation of 11kV Cable. Road Closure. Scottish& Southern Electricity Networks – March 9 to March 29

Diddybones Nap, Stoughton: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 13 to March 13

Coolham Road, Thakeham: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 10 to March 10

Bolney Chapel Road, Twineham: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 16 to March 16

Hickstead Lane, Twineham: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 17 to March 17

Yapton Lane, Walberton: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 6 to March 6

Friday Street, Warnham: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 11 to March 11

Northlands Road, Warnham: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 11 to March 11

Strood Lane, Warnham: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 11 to March 11

Gay Street, West Chiltington: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 6 to March 6

Harborough Hill, West Chiltington: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 10 to March 10

Durbans Road, Wisborough Green: Junction improvements and footway works. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 17 to March 13

Wakestone Lane, Wisborough Green: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 5 to March 5

Goring Street, Worthing: Replacing road surface plates at level crossing. Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – March 6 to March 9

Merton Road, Worthing: Lay new gas main and services. Road Closure. SGN – March 9 to March 17

South Street, Worthing: Access/Egress of RRV and material deliveries. Overnight Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – March 8 to March 9

Wallace Avenue, Worthing: Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 5 to March 6