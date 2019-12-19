These roads are set to be closed over the Christmas and new year period in Worthing, Shoreham, Littlehampton and beyond

These are the road closures which are planned to take place across Worthing, Shoreham, Littlehampton and the rest of West Sussex between December 19 and January 2.

This information is provided by West Sussex County Council in partnership with Balfour Beatty Living Places. Please note that dates may be subject to change due to weather conditions and any unforeseen circumstances. For further information visit: www.westsussex.gov.uk/travelinfo or follow @WSHighways on Twitter.

Road closed

Littlehampton Road Eastbound, Angmering: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – December 21 to December 21

West Hill, Ardingly: Tree surgery to clear route to hang overhead fibre. Road Closure. BT – December 11 to December 23

Adversane Lane, Billingshurst: Machine Access/Egress. Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – December 21 to December 23

Billingshurst Road, Broadbridge Heath: Road layout improvement works. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – May 7 to January 20

College Lane, Chichester: Cutting of vegetation and any roadside trees (between Wellington Road and Spitalfield Lane). Road Closure. Chichester District Council – December 18 to December 19

Streels Lane, Ebernoe: Water main repair on Ebernoe Road. Road Closure. Southern Water – December 18 to December 20

Little Bognor Road, Fittleworth: Replace decaying pole. Road Closure. BT – January 2 to January 2

Richmond Road, Horsham: Replace gas main, services and connections (Hurst Road to Gordon Road). Road Closure. SGN – October 22 to December 19

Trinity Road, Hurstpierpoint and Sayers Common: Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – December 23 to December 23

Emms Lane, Itchingfield: Access/egress RRV and digging through crossing. Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – December 21 to December 23

London Road, Northchapel: Carriageway Patching and reinstate of red traffic calming strip and roundel. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – December 19 to December 19

Colworth Lane, Oving: Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – December 20 to December 20

East Street, Rusper: Carry out directional drilling and reception pits. Road Closure. Thames Water Utilities Ltd – September 23 to December 20

Ham Road, Shoreham-By-Sea: Enable large materials to be delivered from a loader and have a mobile crane in situ. Road Closure. Blade Consulting – December 18 to February 14

The Street, Shoreham-By-Sea: Replace gas main, connections and services (from St Nicholas Lane to Erringham Road). Road Closure. SGN – October 4 to December 24

Victoria Road, Shoreham-By-Sea: Renewal of pigeon netting. Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – December 18 to December 20

Foxhall, Singleton: Lay new duct in carriageway for new connection. Road Closure. BT – January 2 to January 3

Bostal Road, Steyning: Replace gas main, services and connections. Road Closure. SGN – November 19 to December 23

Goring Street, Worthing: Allow tamper to work at level crossing. Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – December 19 to December 20

Railway Approach, Worthing: Closure for safety whilst building is demolished. Road Closure. Mclaughlin And Harvey – June 3 to December 18