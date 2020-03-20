These roads are set to be closed in Worthing, Shoreham, Littlehampton and beyond over the next two weeks

These are the road closures which are planned to take place across Worthing, Shoreham, Littlehampton and the rest of West Sussex between March 20 and April 2.

This information is provided by West Sussex County Council in partnership with Balfour Beatty Living Places. Please note that dates may be subject to change due to weather conditions and any unforeseen circumstances. For further information visit: www.westsussex.gov.uk/travelinfo or follow @WSHighways on Twitter.

Road closure sign

Blackmill Lane, Aldingbourne: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 31 to March 31

Pickwell Lane, Ansty And Staplefield: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 24 to March 24

Rocky Lane, Ansty And Staplefield: To repair damaged boundary fence. Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – March 16 to March 20

Billingshurst Road, Ashington: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 27 to March 27

Golden Lane, Ashurst: Installation of a new electricity supply for a customer. Road Closure. UK Power Networks South Eastern – March 20 to March 31

Woods Hill Lane, Ashurst Wood: New service. Road Closure. UK Power Networks South Eastern – March 23 to March 27

Handcross Road, Balcombe: Emergency Gas Escape in progress. Road Closure. SGN – March 12 to March 20

New Barn Lane, Bersted: New foul water connection for new development on land south of New Barn Lane. Road Closure. P J Brown Construction Ltd – January 27 to April 5

New Barn Lane, Bersted: Construct storm drain for development. Road Closure. P J Brown Construction Ltd – January 27 to April 5

Manor Place, Bognor Regis: Erection of scaffolding around Royal Hotel development. Road Closure. King And Drury – August 19 to August 19

Victoria Drive, Bognor Regis: Replace damaged manhole frame and cover in the carriageway. Road Closure. Southern Water – March 24 to March 25

Buncton Lane, Bolney: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 24 to March 24

Colwood Lane, Bolney: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 24 to March 24

Titch Hill, Bramber: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 30 to March 30

Broadbridge Heath Bypass, Broadbridge Heath: Developer works. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 20 to April 17

Billingshurst Road, Broadbridge Heath: Road layout improvement works. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – May 7 to April 30

Junction Road, Burgess Hill: Line painting and tarmac repairs. Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – March 22 to March 22

Bury Road, Bury: Remove surface course and reinstated to the new alignment. Overnight Road Closure. Landbuild – March 31 to April 3

West Burton Lane, Bury: Replace decaying pole in verge. Road Closure. BT – March 24 to March 24

Coombes Road, Coombes: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 30 to March 30

Brighton Road, Crawley: From the new Pease Pottage service station roundabout to junction 11 Gyratory ( northbound carriagway of A23). Overnight Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 23 to March 27

Barnfield Road, Crawley: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 24 to March 24

Five Acres, Crawley: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 25 to March 25

Rutherford Way, Crawley: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 24 to March 24

Hermitage Road, East Grinstead: Reinstatement of carriageway. Road Closure. SES Water – March 28 to March 29

London Road, East Grinstead: Lay new service. Road Closure. SGN – March 30 to April 3

Portland Road, East Grinstead: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 27 to March 27

Stoke Road, Funtington: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 31 to March 31

Old Ditcham Lane, Harting: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 31 to March 31

Gander Hill, Haywards Heath: Lay water main and associated services and connect to existing main. Road Closure. South East Water – January 6 to May 22

Northcroft, Henfield: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 26 to March 26

A24 Sewage Works Access, Horsham: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 24 to March 24

Blackhorse Way, Horsham: Westbound Lane Closure only including ban of left turn out of the car park (right turn only) making Blackhorse Lane one-way. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 30 to May 15

Curvins Way, Lancing: Emergency Overpumping to halt sewer flooding. Road Closure. Southern Water – February 17 to April 17

Hamilton Road, Lancing: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 25 to March 25

Pratton Avenue, Lancing: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 25 to March 25

Second Avenue, Lancing: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 25 to March 25

Lower Lodge Road, Linchmere: Lay new duct across carriageway. Road Closure. BT – March 16 to March 20

Ashfield Road, Midhurst: Gas main connection. Road Closure. SGN – April 1 to April 22

Elmleigh, Midhurst: Replace gas main. Road Closure. SGN – February 17 to March 23

Pondtail Road, North Horsham: Brickwork repairs. Overnight Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – March 16 to March 20

Damersbridge Street, Petworth: Allow working on the CO-OP building on the corner with Golden Square. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 9 to April 3

Broomers Hill Lane, Pulborough: RRV access and track maintenance. Overnight Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – March 17 to March 20

Hill Farm Lane, Pulborough: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 23 to March 23

West Chiltington Road, Pulborough: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 23 to March 23

Rogate Road, Hill Brow, Rogate: Installation of new underground dual 33kV HV electricity circuits. Road Closure. Scottish& Southern Electricity Networks – March 30 to April 16

Terwick Lane, Rogate: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 26 to March 26

Lambs Green, Rusper: Install sewer pipeline between East Street and Rusper Road. Road Closure. Thames Water Utilities Ltd – February 10 to May 15

Rusper Road, Rusper: Install sewer pipeline. Road Closure. Thames Water Utilities Ltd – February 10 to March 20

Church Close, Shipley: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 26 to March 26

Freehold Street, Shoreham-By-Sea: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 30 to March 30

Ham Road, Shoreham-By-Sea: Placing crane in the road to erect steelwork to the roof level of the building. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 19 to March 23

Kerves Lane, Southwater: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 27 to March 27

Ash House Lane, Stedham With Iping: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 26 to March 26

Common View, Stedham With Iping: Installation of 11kV Cable. Road Closure. Scottish & Southern Electricity Networks – March 9 to March 29

The Street, Stedham With Iping: Installation of 11kV Cable. Road Closure. Scottish & Southern Electricity Networks – March 30 to April 5

Selsfield Road, West Hoathly: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 23 to March 23

Littlehampton Road Westbound, Worthing: Carriageway pothole repairs. Overnight Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 25 to March 25

Merton Road, Worthing: Lay new gas main and services. Road Closure. SGN – March 9 to March 20

Portland Road, Worthing: New water connection. Road Closure. Southern Water – March 23 to March 25

Ringmer Road, Worthing: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 30 to March 30

Church Lane, Yapton: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 31 to March 31