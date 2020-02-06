These roads are set to be closed in Worthing, Shoreham, Littlehampton and beyond over the next two weeks

These are the road closures which are planned to take place across Worthing, Shoreham, Littlehampton and the rest of West Sussex between February 6 and 20.

This information is provided by West Sussex County Council in partnership with Balfour Beatty Living Places. Please note that dates may be subject to change due to weather conditions and any unforeseen circumstances. For further information visit: www.westsussex.gov.uk/travelinfo or follow @WSHighways on Twitter.

Road closures

Hook Lane, Aldingbourne: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 14 to February 14

Grosvenor Gardens, Aldwick: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 11 to February 11

Littlehampton Road Eastbound, Angmering: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 6 to February 6

Borde Hill Lane, Ansty And Staplefield: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 13 to February 13

Cuckfield Road, Ansty And Staplefield: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 19 to February 19

Staplefield Lane, Ansty And Staplefield: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 19 to February 19

Priory Lane, Arundel: Repair sunken section of carriageway. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 11 to February 11

Cansiron Lane, Ashurst Wood: Replace gas main, services and connections. Road Closure. SGN – January 27 to March 27

Paddockhurst Lane, Balcombe: Tree works to clear route to hang overhead fibre. Road Closure. BT – February 17 to February 21

New Barn Lane, Bersted: New foul water connection for new development on land south of New Barn Lane. Road Closure. P J Brown Construction Ltd – January 27 to April 5

New Barn Lane, Bersted: Construct storm drain for development. Road Closure. P J Brown Construction Ltd – January 27 to April 5

Adversane Lane, Billingshurst: Access/Egress of RRV and digging through crossing. Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – February 9 to February 10

High Street, Billingshurst: Carriageway, footway and bus stop improvements. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 17 to March 15

Batchmere Road, Birdham: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 18 to February 18

Frith Road, Bognor Regis: Installation of traffic calming measures. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 3 to February 21

Gravits Lane, Bognor Regis: Installation of traffic calming measures. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 17 to February 21

Manor Place, Bognor Regis: Erection of scaffolding around Royal Hotel development. Road Closure. King And Drury – August 19 to August 19

Westloats Lane, Bognor Regis: Installation of traffic calming measures. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 17 to February 21

Colwood Lane, Bolney: Access required to underground and overhead structures to replace poles for a new fibre connection. Road Closure. BT – February 17 to February 20

Broadbridge Heath Bypass, Broadbridge Heath: Developer works. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 20 to April 17

Billingshurst Road, Broadbridge Heath: Road layout improvement works. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – May 7 to April 30

Spitalfield Lane, Chichester: New Connection. Road Closure. SGN – February 7 to February 10

Chidham Lane, Chidham And Hambrook: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 18 to February 18

Hanlye Lane, Cuckfield: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 13 to February 13

Batchmere Road, Earnley: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 18 to February 18

Poors Common Road, Easebourne: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 14 to February 14

Cantelupe Road, East Grinstead: Interim to permanent reinstatement. Road Closure. South East Water – February 4 to February 6

Marley Lane, Fernhurst: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 12 to February 12

Downs Road, Funtington: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 17 to February 17

Topleigh Road, Graffham: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 6 to February 6

B2146 Compton Down To Harting Hill, Harting: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 20 to February 20

Dumpford Lane, Harting: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 14 to February 14

Elsted Road, Harting: Repair manhole in carriageway. Road Closure. Southern Water – February 17 to February 19

Keymer Road, Hassocks: Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 19 to February 19

Underhill Lane, Hassocks: Cut in airheart washout in carriageway. Road Closure. South East Water – February 10 to February 13

Gander Hill, Haywards Heath: Lay water main and associated services and connect to existing main (Sunte Close to Summerhill Close). Road Closure. South East Water – January 6 to May 22

Hurstwood Lane, Haywards Heath: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 10 to February 10

Mill Green Road, Haywards Heath: Lay water main and associated services and connect to existing main. Road Closure. South East Water – January 6 to May 22

Cootes Avenue, Horsham: New service. Road Closure. UK Power Networks South Eastern – February 10 to February 21

Hammerpond Road, Horsham: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 17 to February 17

Sedgwick Lane, Horsham: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 17 to February 17

Birchgrove Road, Horsted Keynes: Nwe service connection. Road Closure. UK Power Networks South Eastern – February 10 to February 21

College Lane, Hurstpierpoint and Sayers Common: New frame and cover. Road Closure. South East Water – February 17 to February 19

Chapel Road, Itchingfield: Installation of new footway. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 27 to February 7

Curvins Way, Lancing: Overpumping to halt sewer flooding. Road Closure. Southern Water – December 23 to February 28

South Street, Lancing: Traffic island amendments and markings. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 3 to February 14

Park Lane, Lindfield Rural: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 10 to February 10

Scaynes Hill Road, Lindfield Rural: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 11 to February 11

Stonecross Lane, Lindfield Rural: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 10 to February 10

The Street, Lodsworth: Replace decaying pole. Road Closure. BT – February 4 to February 6

Elmleigh, Midhurst: Replace gas main. Road Closure. SGN – February 17 to March 9

Rusper Road, North Horsham: Line painting and tarmac repairs at Level Crossing. Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – February 8 to February 9

Clappers Lane, Poynings: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 13 to February 13

Bull Hill, Rogate: Fibre cabling to existing boxes for new customer connection. Road Closure. BT – February 17 to February 19

Burnt House Lane, Rusper: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 11 to February 11

Lambs Green, Rusper: Install sewer pipeline between East Street and Rusper Road. Road Closure. Thames Water Utilities Ltd – February 10 to March 20

Rusper Road, Rusper: Install sewer pipeline. Road Closure. Thames Water Utilities Ltd – February 10 to March 20

School Lane, Selsey: New water connection. Road Closure. Portsmouth Water – February 17 to February 21

Emms Lane, Shipley: Electrical service upgrade. Road Closure. UK Power Networks South Eastern – February 17 to February 21

Hayes Lane, Slinfold: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 12 to February 12

Mill Road, South Stoke: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 18 to February 18

Offham Road, South Stoke: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 18 to February 18

Kerves Lane, Southwater: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 13 to February 13

Shooting Field, Steyning: Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 18 to February 18

Blue Doors Road, Sutton: Lay new duct across carriageway for customer connection. Road Closure. BT – February 17 to February 19

East Street, Thakeham: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 13 to February 13

Sinnocks, West Chiltington: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 10 to February 10

Selsfield Road, West Hoathly: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 17 to February 17

Kennel Hill Road, Westhampnett: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 14 to February 14

Durbans Road, Wisborough Green: Junction improvements and footway works. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 17 to March 13

Guildford Road To Becket Road, Worthing: Lay duct in footway to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works. Road Closure. BT – February 3 to February 14

Littlehampton Road Eastbound, Worthing: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 10 to February 10