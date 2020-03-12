These roads are set to be closed in Worthing, Shoreham, Littlehampton and beyond during the next two weeks

These are the road closures which are planned to take place across Worthing, Shoreham, Littlehampton and the rest of West Sussex between March 12 and March 26.

This information is provided by West Sussex County Council in partnership with Balfour Beatty Living Places. Please note that dates may be subject to change due to weather conditions and any unforeseen circumstances. For further information visit: www.westsussex.gov.uk/travelinfo or follow @WSHighways on Twitter.

Road closure sign

Hook Lane, Aldingbourne: Lay new reinforcement gas main. Road Closure. SGN – March 18 to April 22

Pickwell Lane, Ansty And Staplefield: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 24 to March 24

Rocky Lane, Ansty And Staplefield: Repair damaged boundary fence Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – March 16 to March 20

Binsted Lane, Arundel: Lay new duct in verge. Road Closure. BT – March 17 to March 19

A24 Ashington Northbound Entry Slip, Ashington: Planned maintenance of lamp columns. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 11 to March 12

A24 Ashington Northbound Exit Slip, Ashington: Planned maintenance of lamp columns. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 11 to March 12

A24 Ashington Southbound Entry Slip, Ashington: Planned maintenance of lamp columns. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 11 to March 12

Golden Lane, Ashurst: Installation of a new electricity supply for a customer. Road Closure. UK Power Networks South Eastern – March 20 to March 31

Peppers Lane, Ashurst: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 16 to March 16

Cansiron Lane, Ashurst Wood: Replace gas main, services and connections. Road Closure. SGN – February 18 to April 15

Woods Hill Lane, Ashurst Wood: New service. Road Closure. UK Power Networks South Eastern – March 23 to March 27

Meadow Way To Whiteways, Bersted: LV jointing works. Road Closure. Scottish& Southern Electricity Networks – March 9 to March 13

New Barn Lane, Bersted: New foul water connection for new development on land south of New Barn Lane. Road Closure. P J Brown Construction Ltd – January 27 to April 5

New Barn Lane, Bersted: Construct storm drain for development. Road Closure. P J Brown Construction Ltd – January 27 to April 5

Shripney Roundabout, Bersted: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 12 to March 12

High Street, Billingshurst: Carriageway, footway and bus stop Improvements. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 17 to March 15

Manor Place, Bognor Regis: Erection of scaffolding around Royal Hotel development. Road Closure. King And Drury – August 19 to August 19

Victoria Drive, Bognor Regis: Replace damaged manhole frame and cover in the carriageway. Road Closure. Southern Water – March 24 to March 25

Buncton Lane, Bolney: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 24 to March 24

Colwood Lane, Bolney: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 24 to March 24

Foxhole Lane, Bolney: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 17 to March 17

Broadbridge Heath Bypass, Broadbridge Heath: Developer works. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 20 to April 17

Billingshurst Road, Broadbridge Heath: Road layout improvement works. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – May 7 to April 30

Junction Road, Burgess Hill: Line painting and tarmac repairs. Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – March 22 to March 22

Bury Road, Bury: Remove surface course and reinstated to the new alignment. Overnight Road Closure. Landbuild – March 16 to March 18

West Burton Lane, Bury: Replace decaying pole in verge. Road Closure. BT – March 24 to March 24

Brandy Hole Lane, Chichester: Cutting back roadside vegetation and trimming overhanging trees. Road Closure. Chichester District Council – March 17 to March 17

Clydesdale Avenue, Chichester: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 18 to March 18

Barnfield Road, Crawley: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 24 to March 24

Five Acres, Crawley: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 25 to March 25

London Road Northbound, Crawley: Installation of a new electricity supply for a customer. Road Closure. UK Power Networks South Eastern – March 9 to March 13

Rutherford Way, Crawley: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 24 to March 24

Broad Street, Cuckfield: Remedial works to carriageway resurface Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 12 to March 13

Common Road, Funtington: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 13 to March 13

Woodsland Road, Hassocks: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 19 to March 19

Gander Hill, Haywards Heath: Lay water main and associated services and connect to existing main. Road Closure. South East Water – January 6 to May 22

Mill Green Road, Haywards Heath: Lay water main and associated services and connect to existing main. Road Closure. South East Water – January 6 to May 22

Northcroft, Henfield: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 26 to March 26

Sewage Works Access, Horsham: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 24 to March 24

Cinder Hill Lane, Horsted Keynes: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 13 to March 13

Monteswood Lane, Horsted Keynes: Essential and immediate repair to Low Voltage mains cable affecting customers supply. Road Closure. UK Power Networks South Eastern – February 23 to March 14

Curvins Way, Lancing: Emergency Overpumping to halt sewer flooding. Road Closure. Southern Water – February 17 to March 16

Hamilton Road, Lancing: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 25 to March 25

Pratton Avenue, Lancing: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 25 to March 25

Second Avenue, Lancing: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 25 to March 25

Lower Lodge Road, Linchmere: Lay new duct access carriageway for customer connection. Road Closure. BT – March 16 to March 20

East Mascalls Road, Lindfield Rural: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 13 to March 13

Ashfield Road, Midhurst: Gas main connection. Road Closure. SGN – March 16 to April 13

Elmleigh, Midhurst: Replace gas main. Road Closure. SGN – February 17 to March 16

Muddleswood Road, Newtimber: Carraigeway Patching. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 13 to March 13

Pondtail Road, North Horsham: Brickwork repairs. Overnight Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – March 16 to March 20

Pagham Road, Pagham: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 18 to March 18

Damersbridge Street, Petworth: Allow safe working on the CO-OP building on the corner with Golden Square. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 9 to April 3

Haslingbourne Lane, Petworth: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 16 to March 16

Broomers Hill Lane, Pulborough: RRV access and track maintenance. Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – March 17 to March 20

Hill Farm Lane, Pulborough: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 23 to March 23

West Chiltington Road, Pulborough: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 23 to March 23

Terwick Lane, Rogate: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 26 to March 26

Lambs Green, Rusper: Install sewer pipeline between East Street and Rusper Road. Road Closure. Thames Water Utilities Ltd – February 10 to March 20

Rusper Road, Rusper: Install sewer pipeline. Road Closure. Thames Water Utilities Ltd – February 10 to March 20

Church Close, Shipley: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 26 to March 26

Eastern Avenue, Shoreham-By-Sea: Allow stoneblower to work at level crossing. Overnight Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – March 11 to March 13

Ham Road, Shoreham-By-Sea: Placing crane in the road to erect steelwork to the roof level of building. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 19 to March 23

Mill Lane, Sidlesham: Portsmouth Water mains renewal works. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 11 to August 11

Horsham Road Roundabout, Slaugham: New road alignment and tie in to existing. Surfacing works. Overnight Road Closure. Breheny Civil Engineering – March 9 to March 13

Ash House Lane, Stedham With Iping: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 26 to March 26

Common View, Stedham With Iping: Installation of 11kV Cable. Road Closure. Scottish& Southern Electricity Networks – March 9 to March 29

Diddybones Nap, Stoughton: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 13 to March 13

Bolney Chapel Road, Twineham: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 16 to March 16

Hickstead Lane, Twineham: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 17 to March 17

Selsfield Road, West Hoathly: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 23 to March 23

Durbans Road, Wisborough Green: Junction improvements and footway works. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 17 to March 13

Merton Road, Worthing: Lay new gas main and services. Road Closure. SGN – March 9 to March 17

Portland Road, Worthing: New water connection. Road Closure. Southern Water – March 23 to March 25

Railway Approach, Worthing: Closure for safety whilst building is demolished. Road Closure. Mclaughlin And Harvey – June 3 to December 18