These roads are set to be closed in Worthing, Shoreham, Littlehampton and beyond during the next two weeks

These are the road closures which are planned to take place across Worthing, Shoreham, Littlehampton and the rest of West Sussex between November 14 and 28.

This information is provided by West Sussex County Council in partnership with Balfour Beatty Living Places. Please note that dates may be subject to change due to weather conditions and any unforeseen circumstances. For further information visit: www.westsussex.gov.uk/travelinfo or follow @WSHighways on Twitter.

Road closed

Lidsey Road, Aldingbourne: Surfacing / lining of new turn right filter lane and general area. Overnight Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – November 25 to December 7

High Street, Amberley: Relay leaking comm pipe. Road Closure. Southern Water – November 27 to November 29

Maypole Road, Ashurst Wood: Access required to underground BT structure to provide service. Road Closure. BT – November 21 to November 21

Adversane Lane, Billingshurst: Works at Adversane Level Crossing. Overnight Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – November 25 to November 26

Manor Place, Bognor Regis: Erection of scaffolding around Royal Hotel development. Road Closure. King And Drury – August 19 to August 19

Coombe House Lane, Bolney: Lay duct and fit new joint box. Road Closure. BT – November 25 to December 6

A27 Boxgrove To Crockerhill Eastbound, Boxgrove: Removal and replacement of four hazard markers at the crossing point on A27 into B2233 Nyton Road. Overnight Road Closure. Highways England – November 13 to November 20

Broadbridge Heath Bypass, Broadbridge Heath: Road layout improvement works. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – May 7 to November 30

Billingshurst Road, Broadbridge Heath: Road layout improvement works. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – May 7 to December 12

Harding Lane, Broadbridge Heath: Surfacing works to tie in with bypass. Road Closure. Breheny Civil Engineering – October 28 to November 29

Cromwell Road, Burgess Hill: Lay new drinking water main with associated services and connect to existing main. Road Closure. South East Water – September 30 to November 21

Church Road, Chichester: Closure of Church Road and ban of right turn into Church Road in conjunction with works on Westhampnett Road. Overnight Road Closure. Soldi – November 4 to December 7

Melbourne Road, Chichester: In conjunction with work in Spitalfield Lane. Road Closure. SGN – October 18 to November 15

Westhampnett Road, Chichester: Roundabout surfacing. Overnight Road Closure. Soldi – November 4 to December 7

Bell Lane, Cocking: Relay leaking comm pipe. Road Closure. Southern Water – November 26 to November 28

Sandy Lane, Coldwaltham: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – November 27 to November 27

Hollist Lane, Easebourne: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – November 25 to November 25

Eden Vale, East Grinstead: Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – November 14 to November 15

Queens Road, East Grinstead: Tower crane being dismantled from Weston Homes Site. Road Closure. Falcon Tower Crane Services – November 16 to December 1

Marley Lane, Fernhurst: Tree works. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – November 12 to November 15

Blackboy Lane, Fishbourne: Access/Egress of RRV and digging through level crossing. Overnight Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – November 17 to November 18

The Broadway, Haywards Heath: Replace damaged manhole frame and cover in the carriageway. Road Closure. Southern Water – November 21 to November 22

Oakhurst, Henfield: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – November 18 to November 18

Richmond Road, Horsham: Replace gas main, services and connections (Hurst Road to Gordon Road). Road Closure. SGN – October 22 to December 9

Houghton Lane, Houghton: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – November 22 to November 22

Copse Road, Linchmere: Install cabinet and ducting. Road Closure. BT – November 12 to November 15

Purbeck Place, Littlehampton: Relay leaking comm pipe. Road Closure. Southern Water – November 26 to November 28

Sea Road, Littlehampton: Tankering operation. Overnight Road Closure. Southern Water – October 30 to November 22

Langham Lane, Lodsworth: Repair leak on air valve. Road Closure. Southern Water – November 25 to November 27

Knockhundred Row, Midhurst: Lay new comm pipe. Road Closure. Southern Water – November 14 to November 18

Woodhorn Lane, Oving: Re-Railing through the crossing. Overnight Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – November 17 to November 18

Park Road, Petworth: Emergency repairs to a property that has sustained damage from a Road Traffic Accident outside Walton. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – November 18 to November 22

Broomers Hill Lane, Pulborough: Line painting / level crossing maintenance. Overnight Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – November 13 to November 15

Langley Lane, Rogate: Drainage works. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – November 4 to November 15

Langley Lane West, Rogate: Drainage works. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – November 18 to November 22

East Street, Rusper: Carry out directional drilling and reception pits. Road Closure. Thames Water Utilities Ltd – September 23 to December 20

Church Road, Rustington: Replace gas main, services and connections. Road Closure. SGN – October 17 to December 11

Dingley Road, Rustington: Storage area for gas mains renewals in Church Road. Road Closure. SGN – October 17 to December 11

Ham Road, Shoreham-By-Sea: Enable large materials to be delivered from a loader and have a mobile crane in situ. Road Closure. Blade Consulting – November 27 to February 13

The Street, Shoreham-By-Sea: Replace gas main, connections and services From St Nicholas Lane to Erringham Road). Road Closure. SGN – October 4 to December 24

Victoria Road, Shoreham-By-Sea: Detailed survey of railway bridge. Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – November 17 to November 17

Silverdale Drive, Sompting: Replace damaged manhole frame and cover in the carriageway. Road Closure. Southern Water – November 14 to November 15

Bostal Road, Steyning: Replace gas nain, services and connections. Road Closure. SGN – November 18 to December 20

Coates Lane, Sutton: Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – November 19 to November 19

Storrington Road, Thakeham: Carriageway repair. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – November 27 to November 27

Hyde Street, Upper Beeding: Gully works. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – November 18 to November 19

Southlands Lane, West Chiltington: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – November 18 to November 18

Motor Road, West Dean: Tree works. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – November 4 to December 8

Water Lane, Wiston: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – November 27 to November 27

Railway Approach, Worthing: Closure for safety whilst building is demolished. Road Closure. Mclaughlin And Harvey – June 3 to December 18