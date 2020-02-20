These roads are set to be closed in the next two weeks in Worthing, Shoreham, Littlehampton and beyond

These are the road closures which are planned to take place across Worthing, Shoreham, Littlehampton and the rest of West Sussex between February 20 and March 5.

This information is provided by West Sussex County Council in partnership with Balfour Beatty Living Places. Please note that dates may be subject to change due to weather conditions and any unforeseen circumstances. For further information visit: www.westsussex.gov.uk/travelinfo or follow @WSHighways on Twitter.

Road closures

Truslers Hill Lane, Albourne: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 4 to March 4

Bolney Road, Ansty And Staplefield: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 2 to March 2

Ardingly Road, Ardingly: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 4 to March 4

Balcombe Lane, Ardingly: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 25 to February 25

Steyning Road, Ashurst: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 2 to March 2

Cansiron Lane, Ashurst Wood: Replace gas main, services and connections. Road Closure. SGN – February 10 to April 3

High Street, Balcombe: Road needs closing at Crawley Lane and Handcross Lane due to flooding. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 10 to February 21

Paddockhurst Lane, Balcombe: Tree works to clear route to hang overhead fibre. Road Closure. BT – February 17 to February 21

Stoney Lane, Balcombe: Repair carriageway damage following car fire. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 4 to March 4

New Barn Lane, Bersted: New foul water connection for new development on land south of New Barn Lane. Road Closure. P J Brown Construction Ltd – January 27 to April 5

New Barn Lane, Bersted: Construct storm drain for development. Road Closure. P J Brown Construction Ltd – January 27 to April 5

High Street, Billingshurst: Carriageway, footway and bus stop Improvements. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 17 to March 15

Frith Road, Bognor Regis: Installation of traffic calming measures. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 3 to February 21

Gravits Lane, Bognor Regis: Installation of traffic calming measures. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 17 to February 21

Manor Place, Bognor Regis: Erection of scaffolding around Royal Hotel development. Road Closure. King And Drury – August 19 to August 19

Westloats Lane, Bognor Regis: Installation of traffic calming measures. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 17 to February 21

Colwood Lane, Bolney: Access required to underground and overhead structures to replace poles for a new fibre connection. Road Closure. BT – February 17 to February 20

Maudlin Lane, Bramber: Install new electricity cables. Road Closure. UK Power Networks South Eastern – January 13 to March 9

Titch Hill, Bramber: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 24 to February 24

Broadbridge Heath Bypass, Broadbridge Heath: Developer works. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 20 to April 17

Billingshurst Road, Broadbridge Heath: Road layout improvement works. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – May 7 to April 30

Holmesdale Road, Burgess Hill: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 4 to March 4

Brandy Hole Lane, Chichester: Cutting back roadside vegetation and trimming overhanging trees. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 3 to March 3

East Walls, Chichester: Carriageway investigations and repair. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 26 to February 26

Long House Lane, Cowfold: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 28 to February 28

Fernhill Road, Crawley: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 4 to March 4

Worth Park Avenue Eastbound, Crawley: Recovering a signal stucture from the railway bridge above. Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – February 22 to February 23

Worth Park Avenue Westbound, Crawley: Recovering a signal stucture from the railway bridge above. Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – February 22 to February 23

Lutener Road, Easebourne: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 24 to February 24

Alders Avenue, East Grinstead: New service. Road Closure. UK Power Networks South Eastern – February 24 to February 28

Garden Wood Road, East Grinstead: Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 24 to February 24

Portland Road, East Grinstead: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 4 to March 4

B2146 Compton Down To Harting Hill, Harting: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 20 to February 20

Old Ditcham Lane, Harting: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 25 to February 25

Gander Hill, Haywards Heath: Lay water main and associated services and connect to existing main. Road Closure. South East Water – January 6 to May 22

Mill Green Road, Haywards Heath: Lay water main and associated services and connect to existing main. Road Closure. South East Water – January 6 to May 22

Horn Lane, Henfield: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 21 to February 21

Polecats, Heyshott: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 26 to February 26

Cootes Avenue, Horsham: New service. Road Closure. UK Power Networks South Eastern – February 11 to February 22

Wimblehurst Road, Horsham: Gas main works. Road Closure. SGN – February 17 to February 28

Birchgrove Road, Horsted Keynes: Nwe service connection. Road Closure. UK Power Networks South Eastern – February 10 to February 21

South Lane, Houghton: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 20 to February 20

Malthouse Lane, Hurstpierpoint and Sayers Common: Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 21 to February 21

Blackthorns, Lindfield Urban: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 28 to February 28

Anchor Springs, Littlehampton: Replace broken / loose inspection frame and cover. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 26 to February 27

Fitzlea Wood Road, Lodsworth: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 26 to February 26

Drungewick Lane, Loxwood: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 3 to March 3

Elmleigh, Midhurst: Replace gas main. Road Closure. SGN – February 17 to March 9

Milland Lane, Milland: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 24 to February 24

Gorse End, North Horsham: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 27 to February 27

Rusper Road, North Horsham: Littlehaven Level Crossing Track Renewal CORE works. Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – February 22 to February 24

Rusper Road, North Horsham: Littlehaven Level Crossing Track Renewal CORE works. Overnight Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – February 26 to February 27

A259 Drayton Lane Roundabout To Marsh Lane, Oving: Reset manhole frame and cover. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 27 to February 27

Marsh Lane, Oving: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 26 to February 26

Blackgate Lane, Pulborough: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 28 to February 28

Broomers Hill Lane, Pulborough: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 27 to February 27

Nutbourne Lane, Pulborough: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 2 to March 2

Lambs Green, Rusper: Install sewer pipeline between East Street and Rusper Road. Road Closure. Thames Water Utilities Ltd – February 10 to March 20

Rusper Road, Rusper: Install sewer pipeline. Road Closure. Thames Water Utilities Ltd – February 10 to March 20

Wimland Road, Rusper: on/off tracking rrvs. Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – February 24 to February 28

Wimland Road, Rusper: Stressing rail through level crossing. Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – March 1 to March 2

School Lane, Selsey: New water connection. Road Closure. Portsmouth Water – February 17 to February 21

Emms Lane, Shipley: Electrical service upgrade. Road Closure. UK Power Networks South Eastern – February 17 to February 21

Ham Road, Shoreham-By-Sea: Allow a crane to install precast stairs for works on Caxton House. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 5 to March 5

Mill Lane, Sidlesham: Portsmouth Water mains renewal works. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 11 to August 11

Brighton Road, Slaugham: Southbound closure of the slip road to the A23 for resurfacing works. Overnight Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 24 to February 26

Silverdale Drive, Sompting: Replace damaged manhole frame and cover in the carriageway. Road Closure. Southern Water – February 25 to February 26

Mouse Lane, Steyning: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 28 to February 28

Merrywood Lane, Thakeham: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 27 to February 27

Twineham Lane, Twineham: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 4 to March 4

Church Street, Warnham: Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages to facilitate spine cabling works. Road Closure. BT – February 24 to February 24

Broadford Bridge Road, West Chiltington: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 27 to February 27

Broadford Bridge Road, West Chiltington: Access required to carry out pole test. Road Closure. BT – February 28 to February 28

Gay Street, West Chiltington: Access to underground and overhead structures for new pole and cabling for a fibre connection. Road Closure. BT – February 24 to February 25

The Hollow, West Chiltington: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 27 to February 27

West Chiltington Lane, West Chiltington: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 26 to February 26

Marlpit Lane, Westbourne: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 25 to February 25

Durbans Road, Wisborough Green: Junction improvements and footway works. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 17 to March 13

Tower Road, Worthing: Disconnection / reconnection of existing electricity supply for a customer. Road Closure. UK Power Networks South Eastern – February 24 to February 28

Wallace Avenue, Worthing: Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 5 to March 6